GibTalks Speaker Schedule Released

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 4th February at the John Mackintosh Hall. The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com).

GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted. In addition to the invited speakers, four ten-minute ‘Vox Pop’ slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts.

The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross-section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:

Morning Session

10:00 – 10:10                       Introduction (Julian Felice)

10:15 – 10:30                       Sally Homes

10:35 – 10:50                       Christine Vasquez

10:55 – 11:05                       Kaylan Gonzalez - Vox Pop

11:10 – 11:25                       Colin Ramirez

11:25 – 11:40                       BREAK

11:40 – 11:55                       Dr Meenal Viz

12:00 – 12:10                       Brahim Krikaz - Vox Pop

12:15 – 12:30                       The Hon Paul Balban MP

12:35 – 12:50                       Eric Rowbottom

Afternoon Session

14:00 – 14:15                       Nyree Turnock Robinson

14:20 – 14:35                       The Hon Roy Clinton MP

14:40 – 14:50                       Remi Ayiela - Vox Pop       

14:55 – 15:10                       Dulcie Edwards

15:10 – 15:25                       BREAK                      

15:25 – 15:40                       John Ghio    

15:45 – 15:55                       Djamal Marcel Adib– Vox Pop           

16:00 – 16:15                       Caroline Carter

16:20 – 16:35                       Michelle Rugeroni  

16:40 – 16:55                       Nuria Harjani

Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Monday 9th January 2023 via www.buytickets.gi Tickets are priced £6 for the morning session, £6 for the afternoon session and £10 for the full day.

GibTalks has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account (@gib_talks). For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or on Tel. 20067236.

