GibTalks Speaker Schedule Released

Written by YGTV Team on 06 January 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 4th February at the John Mackintosh Hall. The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com).

GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted. In addition to the invited speakers, four ten-minute ‘Vox Pop’ slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts.



The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross-section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:



Morning Session



10:00 – 10:10 Introduction (Julian Felice)



10:15 – 10:30 Sally Homes



10:35 – 10:50 Christine Vasquez



10:55 – 11:05 Kaylan Gonzalez - Vox Pop



11:10 – 11:25 Colin Ramirez



11:25 – 11:40 BREAK



11:40 – 11:55 Dr Meenal Viz



12:00 – 12:10 Brahim Krikaz - Vox Pop



12:15 – 12:30 The Hon Paul Balban MP



12:35 – 12:50 Eric Rowbottom



Afternoon Session



14:00 – 14:15 Nyree Turnock Robinson



14:20 – 14:35 The Hon Roy Clinton MP



14:40 – 14:50 Remi Ayiela - Vox Pop



14:55 – 15:10 Dulcie Edwards



15:10 – 15:25 BREAK



15:25 – 15:40 John Ghio



15:45 – 15:55 Djamal Marcel Adib– Vox Pop



16:00 – 16:15 Caroline Carter



16:20 – 16:35 Michelle Rugeroni



16:40 – 16:55 Nuria Harjani



Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Monday 9th January 2023 via www.buytickets.gi Tickets are priced £6 for the morning session, £6 for the afternoon session and £10 for the full day.



GibTalks has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account (@gib_talks). For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.