GibTalks Speaker Schedule Released
Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 4th February at the John Mackintosh Hall. The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com).
GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted. In addition to the invited speakers, four ten-minute ‘Vox Pop’ slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts.
The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross-section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:
Morning Session
10:00 – 10:10 Introduction (Julian Felice)
10:15 – 10:30 Sally Homes
10:35 – 10:50 Christine Vasquez
10:55 – 11:05 Kaylan Gonzalez - Vox Pop
11:10 – 11:25 Colin Ramirez
11:25 – 11:40 BREAK
11:40 – 11:55 Dr Meenal Viz
12:00 – 12:10 Brahim Krikaz - Vox Pop
12:15 – 12:30 The Hon Paul Balban MP
12:35 – 12:50 Eric Rowbottom
Afternoon Session
14:00 – 14:15 Nyree Turnock Robinson
14:20 – 14:35 The Hon Roy Clinton MP
14:40 – 14:50 Remi Ayiela - Vox Pop
14:55 – 15:10 Dulcie Edwards
15:10 – 15:25 BREAK
15:25 – 15:40 John Ghio
15:45 – 15:55 Djamal Marcel Adib– Vox Pop
16:00 – 16:15 Caroline Carter
16:20 – 16:35 Michelle Rugeroni
16:40 – 16:55 Nuria Harjani
Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Monday 9th January 2023 via www.buytickets.gi Tickets are priced £6 for the morning session, £6 for the afternoon session and £10 for the full day.
GibTalks has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account (@gib_talks). For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or on Tel. 20067236.