Heritage Trust Annual Painting Competition Winners Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2024 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust held its 35th Annual Painting Competition on Saturday 11th May and is pleased to announce the winners.

A statement continued: “We were delighted to see many new artists join the competition as well as the return of many familiar faces. Participants had the opportunity to paint a view or an element of the exterior or interior of Sacred Heart Church, a historic gem in our Old Town. In March of this year, the Church saw the 150th Anniversary of the first stone laid for its construction, making it all the more significant to capture.

“We are celebrating our 35th Anniversary of the painting competition since we began in 1990. It has been wonderful to see the competition grow over the years with an enthusiasm from local artists and the public to immerse themselves in our heritage through the medium of art, whilst also raising awareness of its significance to our community and the need to protect, promote and preserve it.

“The artworks created are of the highest quality and calibre and as always proved extremely difficult for our judges to deliberate. There are four categories of winners: Infants aged 6 & under, Children aged between 7 & 10, Juniors aged 11 to 17 and Adults 18 & over.

“All entries were painted live on location between 09:00am and 17:00pm. School entries from St. Bernard’s Lower Primary School and artworks from Giorann Henshaw’s Art Class, were completed in the week leading up to the main event.

“The Trust would like to thank the judges Eleanor Dobbs, Chris Tavares, and Jane Langdon.”

Below are the results and prizes for this year’s winners.

The first prize of £1,000 in the adult category was sponsored by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The first prize in the junior category of £250, with a shield in memory of William Serfaty, was sponsored by the Gibraltar Rotary Club.

The prizes were presented by Minister for Heritage, Dr. John Cortes and Chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, Ian Balestrino, at the exhibition opening on 23rd May.

All entries are on display in the Lower Exhibition Room at the John Mackintosh Hall from Friday 24th May to Friday 7th June, 09:00hrs to 18:00hrs. Entrance is Free.