Feetham: Government Is ‘Taking A Risk’ With Public Finances

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2019 .

The GSD’s Danny Feetham has said that the Government is “taking a risk” with public finances and this could have an effect on people’s standard of living.

In his Budget speech earlier this week, Mr Feetham argued that the GSLP-Libs had effected an “extreme re-engineering” of public finances in order to boast of a “financial miracle.”

He said that Minister Bossano, in a party political broadcast aired a few days before the Budget debate, had issued a “health warning” about the amount of money his own government is spending on recurrent expenditure.

Mr Feetham also argued that the current administration had increased public debt to record levels.

The former GSD leader also criticized the refurbishment of Number Six Convent Place and the Chief Minister’s use of VVIP airport lounges: “The previous Chief Minister was Scrooge-like when we compare him to the cavalier way in which the Honourable Gentleman has spent over the last eight years the people’s money.”

He ended by calling for greater controls on the pace of development and more accountability and transparency from in the way Gibraltar is governed.