Minister Bossano Leaves To Cuba

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2019 .

Minister Joe Bossano left to Cuba last weekend as part of a UK trade mission.

Minister Joe Bossano will be accompanied by Albert Poggio and will return to Gibraltar next week.

A spokesperson said: "The mission will be led by Lord Triesman the chairperson of Cuba Initiative an organisation that has for 25 years supported Cuba UK trade. The trade mission strengthens UK Cuba relations following the Cuban President’s visit to London and the visit to Cuba by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales.

"It is also an opportunity to explore post Brexit relationships. Gibraltar is looking to participate alongside the UK in such exploration. The trade missions are to identify potential economic relationships that could increase trade with new partners."





