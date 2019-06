Sacramento And Reyes Attend Gender Sensitive Scrutiny Workshop

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2019 .

Minister Samantha Sacramento and Edwin Reyes attended a three-day programme on gender sensitive scrutiny hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK) .

The programme also enabled participants to engage with ideas to develop gender sensitive legislation and budgets, and to develop gender sensitive parliaments that promote inclusion and champion diversity.