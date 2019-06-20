Together Gibraltar Supports Campaigns For Second Referendum During London Visit

Marlene Hassan Nahon and Kamlesh Khubchand took part in a series of talks with MPs from three UK political parties.

All three meetings took place yesterday, Tuesday the 18th June.

The MPs were: Michael Gapes, a member of Change UK and MP for Ilford South, Dominic Grieve QC, Conservative politician and MP for Beaconsfield, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle of the Labour Party and MP for Chorley.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

These meetings, organised by the party and wholly self-funded, were aimed at acquiring first-hand information regarding the Tory leadership race and its potential impact on Brexit negotiations, as well as strengthening ties with the UK political establishment by bringing the all-too-often neglected voice of the Gibraltarians to the table. The meetings were arranged with the knowledge of Government and aligned with Gibraltar’s broader lobbying efforts in Westminster.

Michael Gapes, ex Labour minister and party organiser, now part of the Independents for Change Party and an ardent remainer, predicted a Boris Johnson premiership and a continued Brexit stalemate on the issue of the Irish backstop. Together Gibraltar and Change UK both support the option of a second referendum, and ideas as to how to further this agenda were exchanged and discussed. He had very affectionate words for Gibraltar and its plight, and pledged to support the Gibraltarian agenda in the future.

Dominic Grieve, ex shadow Home Secretary, Attorney General for England and Wales and currently Chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee as well a strong campaigner for remain, expressed his belief that a second referendum is the best possible option for the UK - something Together Gibraltar and the majority of the Gibraltarian community agree with wholeheartedly. He expressed a profound understanding of the potential negative effects that a bad Brexit outcome would have on Gibraltar, and put forward a view that MPs who express support for Gibraltar while campaigning for a hard Brexit incur into shocking contradictions. He commended the Government of Gibraltar and the community at large for the lobbying efforts thus far, and stressed the need for continued action on this front in order to keep the Gibraltarian agenda present and relevant in public opinion and future political discussions.