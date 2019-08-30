Together Gibraltar Release Candidates Portfolios

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2019 .

Together Gibraltar have today announced their candidates portfolios.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

After hosting a primary election in which members decided the slate for the next general election, the successful candidates have been able to focus on their areas of expertise and which they will maintain responsibility for as the party prepares to contest for government. In addition to portfolios for each existing branch of public policy, Together Gibraltar will be including Public Accountability, Sustainability and Urban Regeneration. These causes have been key pillars of Together Gibraltar since its inception and regrettably neglected by previous administrations.

The candidates have been working closely with Together Gibraltar’s working groups for each policy area and are finalising their commitments in a manifesto to follow shortly.