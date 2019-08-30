Together Gibraltar Release Candidates Portfolios
Together Gibraltar have today announced their candidates portfolios.
A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:
After hosting a primary election in which members decided the slate for the next general election, the successful candidates have been able to focus on their areas of expertise and which they will maintain responsibility for as the party prepares to contest for government. In addition to portfolios for each existing branch of public policy, Together Gibraltar will be including Public Accountability, Sustainability and Urban Regeneration. These causes have been key pillars of Together Gibraltar since its inception and regrettably neglected by previous administrations.
The candidates have been working closely with Together Gibraltar’s working groups for each policy area and are finalising their commitments in a manifesto to follow shortly.
- Marlene Hassan Nahon will remain the Party Leader and will be covering the portfolios on Health and Mental Health, the Civil Service and the Elderly.
- Jackie Anderson will be looking after and developing policies for Housing, Education and Training.
- Daniel Ghio will be representing the party for Culture, Media, Telecommunications, IT and E-Gov.
- Siân Jones has been charged with responsibility for the Economy, Finance, Financial Services, Gaming and Brexit.
- Kamlesh Khubchand has taken up responsibility for Business and Commerce, Tourism and Heritage.
- John Montegriffo will be focusing on Social Services, Drugs Policy and Youth.
- Erika Pozo will be responsible for Employment and Public Accountability.
- Neil Samtani will be covering Urban Regeneration, Transport, Infrastructure & Planning, The Port, and Aviation.
- Craig Sacarello will cover the Environment and Energy, Sustainability and Sport.
- Tamsin Suarez is responsible for Equality, Civil Rights and Justice.