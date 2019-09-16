Llamas Says He Is “Unable To Support” Most Prospective GSD Candidates

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2019 .

Outgoing GSD MP Lawrence Llamas has repeated that he will not be standing for election next month. Mr Llamas says this is because he finds himself “unable to support most of the prospective candidates at the next election” adding that he has no doubt the feeling is mutual.

Mr Llamas explains that the party in its current form is not his “political home” and that the right thing is for him to “walk away.”

He adds that he only returned to the GSD after a year as an Independent MP “on the back of an agenda for change” and a commitment to “grow the party to its former glory” but that that agenda “soon began to wither with promises being broken.”

In a personal statement released this evening, Mr Llamas said:

“As my parliamentary tenure comes to an end, I would like to thank you for giving me the honour that it has been to serve and represent you. It sounds totally cliche, but this really has been a fantastic experience and a major learning curve that I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“During my time as an MP I have worked to highlight the flaws in our mental health service and the urgent need to focus our resources in supporting persons with mental health issues through proper care plans, supported living (including specialised carers as you would have for persons with mobility issues).

“Equally, the need for a proper supported internship model that provides meaningful jobs for recovering addicts, persons with disabilities, persons suffering from mental health and rehabilitating offenders is something I have spent a lot of time researching and planning for.

“Also, I have worked on identifying and tackling the low morale experienced by our health sector employees, as well as the need to closely monitor absenteeism. We have to establish secure forms of communications between hierarchies to ensure all voices and ideas are heard.

“Another area which I feel needs recalibrating and recently highlighted, is the need to provide equal opportunities for our elderly whether persons have owned a private property or lived in government accommodation. We will ALL hopefully get to live the golden years, so we should all be allowed equal access to specially built accommodation for the elderly. This in my view would require a significant review of housing rent through means testing and a buy in deposit for private tenants wishing to transition.

“We have an obligation to build financial resources for the ageing population by creating a new tax to ensure the workers of today start to fund their care tomorrow; the sector must become sustainable if we want to avoid the social care crisis being experienced in countries like the U.K.

“Further, a drugs policy that aims to offer alternative pathways via a new structured cooperation between drug support workers and the police is crucial for our community. This should include educational classes (funded by users), obligatory charity meetings, community service and rehabilitation care that is built around the user, all this while leaving drugs as criminal substances as a backstop for those who do not wish to engage on the alternative pathways and have no other option but to go through the judicial system.

“Another concept I have talked about is one for future projects and initiatives based on crowd funding to allow everyone the opportunity to invest in our own products and then floating unsold shares on the open market through the Gibraltar Stock Exchange.

“And a new parental leave benefit that bridges the gap between partners, but also between the private and public sector is another proposal that I have discussed with stakeholders at length and would love to see come to fruition.

“There are plenty more ideas and policies which I wish to share with you today, ones which I strongly believe are good policies for our community in the areas I have held shadow ministerial responsibilities. It would be unfair of me to claim full ownership of them as I have had the opportunity to work alongside some brilliant people and many things may have been directly influenced by them or indirectly inspired by them (ironically with the exception of one individual, all others remain outside the GSD).

“This brings me to the conclusion of this statement. I returned to the GSD after my year sitting as an Independent MP on the back of an agenda for change and a commitment to grow the party to its former glory. That agenda for change soon began to wither with promises being broken, resulting in the party being unable to evolve and change in the way I, and many people outside the party wanted to see the party move towards.

“The past 16 months have proven to be the hardest and most enduring months I’ve lived in my working career. It therefore came as no surprise to many when I told Parliament last June that I did not intend to stand for election with the GSD. My rationale for this is simple; I find myself unable to support most of the prospective candidates at the next election, and I have no doubt the feeling is mutual. This means the party in its current form is not my political home, and the right thing therefore is for me to walk away.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all those who stand for election the best of luck and would simply urge the public to exercise their right to vote, and to vote for candidates who they feel are driven by duty and passion for public service and not by power!”