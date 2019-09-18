GSLP-Libs Set Campaign Timetable - Candidates Will Be Announced Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2019 .

The GSLP’s seven election candidates will be revealed next Tuesday at the conclusion of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the party’s members. The Liberals’ three candidates will also be chosen next week.

The GSLP-Libs set out their timetables for the first two weeks of the election campaign during a press conference held in the new GSLP offices in Irish Place at midday.

CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE

Tomorrow morning (Thursday), at 9am, prospective candidates for the GSLP can start putting their names forward. The deadline is 5pm on Sunday 22nd September. Candidates will be interviewed by the party’s executive on the evening of 23rd September.

The following day, Tuesday 24th, the party will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting during which members can select candidates recommended by the executive. Candidates are expected to sign up officially in Parliament a day or two later. On the 1st October, the GSLP-Libs will host a public meeting with all ten candidates.

LIBERAL PARTY PROCESS

The Liberal Party, which is in an alliance with the GSLP, will select three candidates in its own separate internal process. Nominations for the three Liberal Party slots are already open and a meeting of the executive next Tuesday will include a vote by secret ballot to select the candidates.

The Liberal Party leader, Dr Joseph Garcia, said that the GSLP-Libs were the only party that had the essential “experience and personal contacts” of dealing with Brexit negotiations. “We are a safe pair of hands,” he said. He added that this was a “crucial” time for Gibraltar.

Up to now, the only confirmed change to the Alliance’s line-up is the absence of Neil Costa who yesterday announced that he would not stand. Today, Mr Picardo said that the offer he hoped to put forward would include “a large number of members of today’s Cabinet” with some new members filling any vacancies.

BREXIT IS KEY

GSLP leader Fabian Picardo said the most important issue facing Gibraltar in the next four years was how the agenda is set for dealing with leaving the European Union whether this involved a no deal exit, leaving with a withdrawal agreement or another referendum.

He stressed that the electorate could not take anything for granted in next month’s general election: “If you want a GSLP-Liberal government, you have to vote for it.”

The GSLP leader said that the GSLP-Libs had demonstrated over the last eight years that they are able to run Gibraltar in a “safe and stable” manner.

Mr Picardo said the campaign would focus on the positive cross-generational impact of GSLP-Lib policies from health to housing, education and elderly care.

Pic: L to R: GSLP Chairman Pepe Baldachino, Liberal Party leader Dr Joseph Garcia and GSLP leader Fabian Picardo.