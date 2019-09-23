Unite Launches Manifesto For A “Better, Fairer And More Equal Gibraltar”

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2019 .

Unite has today formally launched the ‘Unite Political Manifesto’ for a better, fairer and more equal Gibraltar. Following the call for a general election on the 17th October the manifesto, which has been developed throughout 2019, was shared last week with each of the political parties with an invite to meet to discuss in more detail the proposals. The union says the response from political parties to meet has been “positive.”

The manifesto develops themes that seek to improve the lives of those living and working in Gibraltar including the continuation of the union’s campaign to end the practices of insecure work, improving collective bargaining and union representation in the private sector, strengthening family friendly legislation, developing more robust apprenticeship schemes and seeking equity within supported employment schemes.

Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: “The electorate have the opportunity on the 17th October to vote for a new government and the union believe that the party which champions equality and fairness in the workplace will resonate with workers past, present and future to achieve the necessary votes to present them with the keys to government. The union’s agenda is one that we will be pressing the competing parties to incorporate into their manifestos. Well represented unions and strong employment rights are central to a successful economy and a well-motivated pool of labour.

“The agenda for the union over the course of the next term of government will be much wider than the issues identified in the Unite manifesto; however we believe that the contents are progressive and the adoption of the measures will benefit members, workers and employers in delivering a better paid, supported, motivated and trained workforce which will ultimately aid the economic growth of Gibraltar.”