GSD Presents Candidates Under Campaign Slogan “The Future You Deserve”

Written by YGTV Team on 24 September 2019 .

By Adriana Lopez

The GSD presented their 10 election candidates in a press conference at the party’s headquarters earlier today. GSD Leader Keith Azopardi will run with Danny Feetham, Damon Bossino, Roy Clinton, Edwin Reyes, Elliott Phillips and Trevor Hammond. Also on the GSD slate are Joelle Wahnon-Ladislaus, Orlando Yeats and Freddie Ballester who are running for the first time.

Keith Azopardi stated: “I am delighted to be leading this strong team into the election. It combines political, parliamentary and ministerial experience with freshness and energy. It is a team that is ready for the Brexit challenge and to navigate our community forward.

“As I said when this election was called last Monday people will want to ensure that parties aspiring to govern have the core competence to do so. For the many people who want change we offer a strong, competent team that could govern as from 18 October if the people of Gibraltar so choose. Seven members of the team have parliamentary or ministerial experience. They should have no doubt we are ready for the job.”

According to Keith Azopardi, Gibraltar has suffered “pockets of discontent in the last few years”. He accused the GSLP/Liberal alliance of “economic recklessness” and added that the GSLP-Libs administration was passing on “generational debt that a future government will have to deal with”.

Slogan And Party Message

The GSD will be campaigning under the slogans of “The Future You Deserve” and “You Can Make it Happen”. In the coming days their manifesto will be published which is said to focus on a “radical program” to deal with the social issues of the day including the environment, housing, social services and workers’ rights.

When asked if ‘radical’ meant a conservative shift in policies, the GSD Leader said: “We are a social democrat party, we are a broad church party that is made up of people that are centrist in nature”.

“I myself personally consider myself much more socially progressive than my colleague, friend and predecessor Sir Peter Caruana,” he added.

However, when questioned on the party’s stance on women’s reproductive choice, Azopardi stated: “We have always been a party that is keen to govern from the centre.”

“We have a particular position on abortion, let’s be clear, that is much more conservative than the other parties at this election, but I think it’s good that now we have a debate”.

Selection Process

According to Mr Azopardi, around 20 people were “being very seriously considered” as potential candidates. Although he recognized that “in the end, we had to chose candidates from a shorter list” due to “domestic and family commitments”.

The GSD Leader introduced the new candidates as Orlando Yeats, “someone who comes from the business sector” and Freddie Ballester as a person who “has a long track record of politics”. About the only female candidate Joelle Ladislaus, Azopardi said she was “a young lawyer who represents talented young women and people who are GSD.”

When questioned by the media on the low representation of women in the GSD lineup, Azopardi claimed a number of women ‘almost’ put their names forward for selection. “We are not a party who has ever shut the door on women,” he said, adding: “it’s not necessarily a question of numbers nor is it a question of us putting any obstacles, we would like to see more women in politics”.

Areas Of Responsibility

Areas of responsibility for each candidate are still undecided but the GSD Leader hinted that Roy Clinton would continue to focus on public finance, Trevor Hammond on the environment and planning and development and Edwin Reyes on culture - however, there has been no formal assignment of responsibilities.

The GSD candidates will be signing up in Parliament tomorrow Wednesday at 2pm.