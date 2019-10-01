GSLP-Libs Say GSD Policy Statement Is “Seriously Flawed”

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2019 .

The GSLP/Liberals have said that the policy statement issued by the GSD today is “seriously flawed in different areas.”

The party says that it is as if the GSD “simply do not know the facts of what has happened over the last few years and do not recall anything that has been said.”

A statement continued: “First, the Development Plan that they are complaining about in relation to piecemeal planning is actually the plan that they commissioned themselves when they were in office in 2009.

“Second, the GSLP/Liberals have made it abundantly clear that we will develop affordable housing, housing for the elderly and for rental ALSO if necessary. So this is NOT a distinguishing factor between.

“In any case, given that they complain about construction generally, they should explain to the electorate how they propose to build houses without making noise or lifting dust.

“Thirdly, the GSLP/Liberals are already in negotiations with Gibdock, who have a lease over the area that they occupy. We want them to commit to higher environmental standards and will redevelop the area if we are unable to agree a lease extension with them.

“Fourthly, the GSD seem to have a pretty mediocre agenda on the environment, judging by their statement today. The GSLP/Liberals will have more parks and green areas.

“Moreover, it is also slightly hypocritical for Mr Azopardi to oppose Victoria Keys when he had exactly the same policy for a New Town in this area in the PDP manifesto of 2007! This included housing, commercial space and land reclamation and can be found on Page 12 of his 2007 manifesto.

“The GSD will have to live with the consequences of what they say.”