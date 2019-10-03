GSLP-Libs: GSD “Wrong Once Again”

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2019 .

The GSLP-Liberals have said that today’s further statement from the GSD “shows how nervous they are about their prospects at this election.” The Alliance says the GSD “seem to have lost their nerve completely.”

A statement continued: “Whatever the GSD say they said at their press conference, their tweets state that they would be reopening ‘collegeS’ in the plural – which is clearly designed to be read as including the Nursing School they state was closed in the 90’s. That Nursing School has already been reopened, as we set out in our statement of yesterday.

”Additionally, the tweets from the GSD are wildly off when it comes the political history of Gibraltar. Their latest offering refers to a GSLP Government of 1998 to 1996. In fact, the GSD was in power in those years.

“It is really quite extraordinary that the GSD have suggested that they will re-open a School of Health Studies that is already open, that the GSD leader Keith Azopardi got the law wrong on the Minimum Wage and that they even get wrong the years they were in Government.

“The GSD display of incompetence in this election is unprecedented in our political history.”

The leader of the GSLP Liberals, Fabian Picardo, said: “We have issued a great manifesto today which is the programme for Government the people of Gibraltar will want and deserve.

”It sets out an aspiration to the best Gibraltar we can be. At the same time, we are hearing rants and mistakes of fact and law emanating from the GSD in College Lane like never before. I think people can see the wheels have fallen off the GSD bus. Mr Azopardi says he said one thing but the GSD social media machine says another and doesn’t even seem to have a basic handle on the relevant dates of the political history of Gibraltar. The breakdown of the once proud GSD is almost painful to watch. They get the facts wrong on what they are going to reopen, they got the law wrong on the Minimum Wage and now they can’t even get right the dates they were in Government. Come on. One thing is for sure, this great community really does deserve better than them!”