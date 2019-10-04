GFSB Leaders’ Debate

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2019 .

By Adriana Lopez

The GFSB (Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses) Leaders’ Business Debate was a chance for politicians to learn the concerns of small businesses, especially against the backdrop of Brexit. The event was kicked off by GFSB Chairperson, Julian Byrne, who welcomed James Neish, as he returned to Gibraltar from working in the UK as a journalist, to host the debate.

Post-Brexit economic plan

All leaders outlined the ideas they would work from if elected. The leader of the GSD, Keith Azopardi, spoke about the principle of efficiency and developing a post-Brexit market. For Marlene Hassan-Nahon, leader of Together Gibraltar, the aim was to diversify the economy and develop a technological industry. She accused Fabian Picardo of hiding his plan post Brexit. Mr Picardo explained that he could not publish the full plan as it would give Spain a route map. He then argued that the GSD merely had a “plan to have a plan”.

Diplomatic Relations

The host questioned the leaders on what relationship they would have with Boris Johnson if elected. All leaders agreed that they would hold diplomatic relations, with Fabian Picardo stating that he already had a good relationship with our UK counterparts. Keith Azopardi acknowledged it would be hard to go head to head with the UK Government. However, Marlene Hassan was the most critical of having a ‘friendly’ relationship, especially with Boris Johnson and stated that she would be diplomatic with any nation, but highlighted that Gibraltar ‘doesn’t have a mandate to force through Brexit’.

The High Street

High streets around the world and Gibraltar have seen a decline in number of shoppers due to other growing areas like online shopping. The leader of the GSLP-Liberals stressed that the GFSB strategy to motivate the high street was right and would work closely with the federation. Marlene Hassan spoke about introducing a ‘one-stop shop’ for administrative things and Keith Azopardi agreed that we ‘should facilitate businesses.”

Tobacco Import Duty

On the point of tobacco import duty, the leader of Together Gibraltar stressed that the tobacco industry needed to be phased out together with an increase in import duty, as other parts of Gibraltar’s economic model are developed. Keith Azopardi argued that tobacco needs to be ‘replaced delicately and [we need to] diversify our economy’. Lastly, Fabian Picardo stated that the tobacco industry is ‘a thing from the past’ and promised to keep increasing import duty.

Turning to the South

After a heated debate, the only three issues all candidates could agree on were the environment, that more women should be leading in business and politics, and Gibraltar’s outlook to the south in terms of business. Against the backdrop of an imminent Brexit (possibly with no deal), all candidates suggested that the best thing for Gibraltar was to increase our trade and business with not just the North of Africa, but the wider continent and also towards Asia on the east and the US on the west.