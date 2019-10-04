GSLP-Liberals Kick Off Street Campaign Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2019 .

The GSLP-Liberals will be at Casemates tomorrow from 10:00 to meet and greet members of the public.

Additionally, as a result of a meeting today between election agents, the timetable for hosting has been agreed to avoid two parties being in the same estate at the same time.

As a result, the parties have agreed to be in the different estates at different times as from Monday.

The Leader of the GSLP-Liberals, Fabian Picardo, said: "The street campaign is what I love the most. It's a chance to make our case directly to the electorate, the People of Gibraltar. I cannot wait. We have the best policies to discuss, we have the best record to talk about and we have the experience to know how to address the challenges that Gibraltar is facing. We have a lot to say and my team cannot wait to say it! This is the best part of an election and it starts today!"