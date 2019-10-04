GSD Publish “The Future You Deserve” Manifesto

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2019 .

By Adriana Lopez

The GSD have launched the longest manifesto in the party’s history at 122 pages. With the tagline ‘The Future You Deserve’, the party has set out a “comprehensive set of commitments with the people of Gibraltar with a serious programme for government.”

The leader of the GSD, Keith Azopardi, said that the party’s manifesto was “the most comprehensive programme for government that is available at this election”. The manifesto is set out under a number of themes including quality of life, better services for families and skills and training.

“We want to modernise our care policies and our services, so that they are responsive to a changing society. We want to ensure there is a workforce that is trained and has access to secure, stable and dignified employment. We want to ensure an environment of financial services and businesses that lets them succeed and opens opportunities,” Azopardi highlighted.

Although the GSD argues that the election should not be fought on the basis of Brexit, the party outlined the manifesto as a plan to deal with the challenges of Brexit.

“We are in an important moment in our history and a moment we believe we can navigate on behalf of the people. We intend to secure economic success and sustainability – we want to guarantee environmental stability and there is a long term strategy for Gibraltar – Gibraltar 2050,” said the leader of the GSD.

“I have said in this election that I want to run a positive and constructive campaign, because this should be a contest of ideas,” explained Mr Azopardi. “In this manifesto there are no snide remarks about the GSLP and no untruths – that is unlike the manifesto that the GSLP have produced which they launched yesterday,” he continued.

“I believe the people of Gibraltar should hear the case of every single party, analyse them, see them for what they are, set out in an honest, transparent and truthful manner and then choose on the 17th October which team should lead Gibraltar from the 18th of October,” he added.

“We are very excited in this competent and experienced team that I lead. We are very excited with the prospect of being returned to government. We are a party that can be trusted, we have a clear track record,” Azopardi concluded.

The GSD said they would guarantee financial good management and accountability as well as lowering taxes. They added that ‘progressive social policies’ are also set out in the manifesto.

In response to questions from the press, the GSD confirmed they would be seeking to terminate the Tax Treaty with Spain because it was “harmful, a disincentive to business and discriminatory to Gibraltarians and business”. Keith Azopardi suggested replacing it with a “neutral taxation treaty with Spain.”

The manifesto can be accessed here: http://www.gsd.gi/manifesto/

Start Of Street Campaign

GSD Candidates will be at the ICC end of Main Street tomorrow as of 10am. GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “Now that our manifesto is out we look forward to taking our campaign to the streets and electoral districts. Tomorrow is just the start and we will be distributing manifestos and going round the Estates as from Monday. We look forward to chatting to as many people as possible tomorrow and to listen to any concerns they may have”.