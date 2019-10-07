Garcia To Address UN 4th Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2019 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leaves for New York today in order to address the Fourth Committee of the United Nations.

It was agreed that the Chief Minister would remain in Gibraltar at this important democratic moment, in order to attend the many commitments that arise in relation to the general election. Last October Dr Garcia also addressed the Fourth Committee because the Chief Minister was in Brussels leading the negotiations for Gibraltar in respect of the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement. He then flew in from New York to Brussels.

The Deputy Chief Minister will defend the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination and he will call upon the United Nations to honour its obligations under the Charter.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s speech will be broadcast live on the HM Government of Gibraltar Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gibraltargovernment/ and highlights will be live tweeted by the Official Government of Gibraltar Twitter account @GibraltarGov.

The session will commence on Tuesday at 9:00pm Gibraltar time and can be viewed in its entirety on the UN website: http://webtv.un.org/live/

Dr Garcia will return to Gibraltar on Wednesday.