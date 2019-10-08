Unite Stands Firmly Against Privatisation

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2019 .

Unite the union says it is “extremely concerned” over the comments made surrounding the issue of privatisation in the lead up to the general election.

A spokesperson said: “Following on from comments made by all three parties during the first leaders’ debate and then again by a TG candidate during the Youth Question & Answer session, Unite must send a firm and clear message to all parties contesting the general election. Unite will fiercely oppose any attempt to privatise any service currently provided by the Public Sector. Unite will not idly stand by whilst any privatisation is contemplated more so when the end goal is to seek more efficiency in terms of affordability in the service provided, as this will only lead to reducing pay and terms and conditions of the many employees to benefit the few.



“Unite therefore calls for all parties to fully commit to moving away from any ideas they may have of privatising any part of the services provided by the Public Service and instead move towards adopting a more productive approach that safeguards the continuity and growth of the services provided by the very competent and valuable Public Sector.”