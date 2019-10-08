Cortes: Heritage Is Safe Under a GSLP Liberal Government

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2019 .

“The GSLP Liberal Government’s record on Heritage is unprecedented, as is the collaborative work it does with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust,” according to John Cortes today at a press conference held at GSLP HQ to discuss Heritage.

LEGAL PROTECTION

Dr Cortes argued that the GSLP Liberals have passed a law that had been over a decade in the making, and which the GSD had “failed to deliver” - The Heritage and Antiquities Act. This law provides mechanisms for heritage protection, establishes both the National Museum and the National Archives, and gives strict protection to buildings, monuments and other structures.

The Act also creates the Heritage and Antiquities Council (HAAC), with representation of all stakeholders and wide-ranging duties. Members include representatives from the Trust, the National Archives and the National Museum. The Heritage Trust now has a majority of elected trustees and Government appointed trustees are discussed with the Board. The HAAC already meets regularly and monitors and influences all heritage-related matters, which are dealt with in an entirely transparent way. The Act protects 218 buildings and monuments including undersea structures for the first time as well. It also protects places of worship. This is 69 more that the former Act, which only listed 149. In addition the HAAC is considering 137 further sites.

The GSLP/Liberal Government says it has increased the funding of the Garrison Library and has restored heritage sites such as the Almond Tower close to Moorish Castle, Southport Gate and an old World War II structure near Parson’s Lodge.

A statement continued: “And it has renewed the Northern Defences like no one has done before. The GSLP/Liberals, like no other Government before, have listened to and heeded concerns and advice from the Trust, such as with Grand Parade and the Mount.

FUTURE PROPOSALS

“The #greenGibraltar Manifesto will deliver more for heritage than any other as it will:

● protect Rosia Bay;



● ensure that the Mount is used by the community in a way that is consistent

with its heritage;



● maximise the potential of the Tower of Homage and the Moorish castle

complex;



● It will open the ‘Walk the Wall’ along the Line Wall;



● It will restore abandoned World Wars II structures;



● convert old military structures on the Upper Rock into interpretation points and

a schools field centre;



● create a Naval and Military Museum at the old Fortress Headquarters;



● create an archive/museum of the Gibraltarian;



● create new parks along Queensway to enhance the majesty of the walls;



● continue to renew the upper Town.



“These are all achievable aims which can be measured up against what the GSLP/Liberals have already delivered.”

Dr John Cortes concluded the press conference saying: “For a secure and valued Heritage, the GSLP/Liberals are the only option.”



Fabian Picardo, the Leader of the GSLP Liberals said: “John Cortes has demonstrated unbeatable commitment to our heritage. The Leader of the Liberal Party is his key ally in Government and both would never allow any heritage issue to be ignored. They have led on strengthening our laws and we have already done so much to protect our heritage and to make it accessible to current and future generations. Now we can do even more and we can deliver the best manifesto for the protection of our heritage in our history. We have the clearest ideas and we are ready to delivery. We already delivered a world heritage site for our people and we will now protect the Northern Defences, and the Mount, as well as creating new museums. This is really exciting and to deliver this exciting agenda to enhance and protect our heritage we need the ten votes each elector has so that we form government next week. The GSD destroyed the Rosia Tanks and abandoned the World Heritage Bid. They had their chance and they blew it. They should never be allowed to be in charge of our precious heritage again!”

