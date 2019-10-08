GSD Pledges Democratic Reforms And Plans To Govern With Eight Ministers If Elected

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2019

- GSD promise democratic and financial accountability

- Committed to enlargement of parliament

- Cross-party cooperation on Brexit and the environment through select committees

By Adriana Lopez

The GSD has today highlighted a list of reforms they intend to make if elected to Gibraltar’s style of government and the quality of democracy. The Leader of the GSD, Keith Azopardi, wants voters to “understand the rational of where we are coming from and why we want to make these reforms”

According to Mr Azopardi, the current administration was elected in 2011 on a manifesto of “greater accountability and transparency and democratic reforms”. He added: “Certain things have been done and I’m the first to acknowledge that certain things have been done which have been good. But eight years on your now seeing a real sort of democratic grind and that while there have been some superficial reforms done to the public gallery, when you scratch beyond the surface you realise the in terms of actual substantive democracy , financial accountability and democratic accountability we are not in a good place.”

The GSD outlined that a big strand of their electoral programme was to present financial and democratic accountability. “Instances that have happened, and continue to happen, that show a government that sometimes governs arrogantly – that shows disrespect in terms of the way it governs and doesn’t answer questions and sometimes misrepresents the facts in its presentation of matters to the public and we want to provide a different philosophical approach to how Gibraltar should be governed,” argued Mr Azopardi.

If elected, the GSD have pledged to govern with eight ministers. “For us it’s not about the symbolic gesture. We will put ourselves instantly in a minority. If we win the election the party will have majority of seats but the government ministers will place themselves in a minority by governing with eight ministers and two backbenchers and that means for the first time we will have system which edges towards the kind of system we will have in an enlarged parliament. Two backbenchers are not enough to do what we say we need to do to improve parliamentary accountability but it will a symbolic and first step,” explained Mr Azopardi.

In response to questions from the press on whether governing with eight ministers would make a difference if in essence the government would still hold majority, GSD candidate Danny Feetham said: “There’s a fundamental misconception in confusing Government MPs with the Executive. Although the backbenchers would generally vote with the Executive, because at the end of the day they belong to that party, there will be important issues of the day that those backbenchers say as matter of conscience ‘I can’t vote with the Executive on this’. We have seen it in the UK with Brexit.”

To improve democratic accountability, the GSD are proposing to implement monthly Chief Minister’s Question Time that would allow for a “focused period for contemporaneous questions to be answered.” The party also plans term limits for Chief Minsters to a maximum of eight years, similar to the presidential system in the USA.

This reform would also see the introduction of a fixed term parliament act “to ensure we don’t have this system where an election is called because a government thinks it’s convenient”, according to the Leader of the GSD.

Keith Azopardi also added that the opposition should be better funded and highlighted that: “We are not saying that we want to be funded, because we can only carry this out if we are in government.”

The GSD also pledged to introduce a ‘Code of Conduct’ for Members of Parliament. Keith Azopardi said: “This seems to be common ground. It was a manifesto commitment for the GSLP-Liberals. We think there needs to be an independent commission for standards that has the power to look at standards in public offices of ministers and public officials”.

The Leader of the GSD also spoke about the inclusion of more women in parliament. He argued that the enlargement of Parliament would “allow the attraction of more talented people to politics to make a contribution who might not be willing at this stage to enter into the front line of politics.” He added that another manifesto commitment was to have a youth parliament which will be a forum for debate among young people.

“There are areas of policy where the government and opposition realistically should work together. That can be best achieved through select committees in certain aspects but there needs to be also a genuine political will to work together and we in government will adopt a different philosophy to working together on things like Brexit and the environment,” pledged Mr Azopardi.

“We are committed to have a public accounts committee. The function is to scrutinize the government on expenditure – we can call in ministers and heads of departments to scrutinize. It’s not realistic for that committee to work if there are ministers in the committee,” he added.

The Leader of the GSD concluded: “You need to have a parliament that has backbenchers on both sides for these committees to be doing their job – the reason for enlargement is that there is no distinction between the process of government and holding government to account. So you have these parallel functions that are done as long as there is enlargement.

“It seems to be unpopular for some people – and we have said in the manifesto that we will not go through with it without a consultation process and there we hope to explain and put our arguments and hope to persuade as many people as possible that enlargement is a good thing for Gibraltar,” he explained.