Isola Reaffirms Commitment To The DLT Industry

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2019 .

By Adriana Lopez

At a press conference on gaming and DLT technology today, GSLP-Liberal candidate Albert Isola said Gibraltar is regarded as “the world’s premier Online Gaming Jurisdiction.” The sector accounts for some 25% of Gibraltar’s GDP and employs directly some 3,500 people, including some of the highest paid individuals on the Rock.

The press conference was held alongside the Leader of the GSLP Liberals, Fabian Picardo, at GSLP Campaign Headquarters in Irish Place. Mr Isola added that the Gaming community contributes to the hotel industry, restaurants, bars, airlines, banks, telecoms and data centres as well as professionals across the financial services industry.

“It is a critical part of our business community, accounting for over £100Million in Government revenue. The Gaming sector should form a part of any decent Brexit planning, and certainly should be a key part of any long term plan for our economy. It is a critical part of our economy,” explained Mr Isola.

GSD “IGNORES” GAMING SECTOR

“So why,” he asked, “has the GSD completely ignored this crucially sector for the second consecutive election in their manifesto? How can the GSD pretend to have a plan for a long term strategy and forget the 3,500 jobs or the £100Million of revenue? This is just utterly ridiculous.”

Mr Isola went on to say that, “this is the most shocking revelation of the GSD’s lack of planning in this election. In real terms, any plan for a post Brexit economy HAS to include this sector, yet the GSD have forgotten to even mention it AGAIN as they did in 2015. It’s a staggering act of gross neglect.”

Mr Isola accused the GSD of creating a manifesto with “room to set out policies on Jet Skis and fishing trips but it neglects to mention the single largest sector of our economy…incredible.” He claimed that this shows that “the GSD clearly cannot be trusted economy. They have once again demonstrated, on their own, that they are not a safe pair of hands!”

Mr Isola added: “The GSLP Liberals will continue to work with the Gaming community to secure its future post Brexit and continue its interaction with the UK Government. As the only jurisdiction in the world with guaranteed access into the UK, thanks to the GSLP Liberals’ post-Brexit work, we have positioned ourselves very well to continue the development of this sector for the benefit of our community despite the challenges we have faced.”

Mr Isola also gave details of the seven point plan for gaming which the GSLP Liberals have set out in their manifesto. These include:

1. Completing the overhaul of the gaming legislation in consultation with Operators;

2. Fulfilment of the Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Gambling Commission and continue to work closely together with the UK;

3. Enhancing resources for the Gibraltar Regulator and its team;

4. Delivering the Centre of Excellence for world class Gambling Research at the University of Gibraltar;

5. Creating / implementing bespoke courses at the University for our Gambling Operators;

6. Continuing to work with Operators / the GBGA on all their issues; and

7. Deliver on our commitment of total support to the sector.

“It is clear that for second consecutive election the GSD has totally forgotten our incredible Gaming community in their manifesto. They know that their trusted partners are the GSLP Liberals who will always be there for them. We understand their businesses and appreciate their partnership with us,” commented GSLP Liberal Leader, Fabian Picardo.

Commitment to Distributed Ledge Technology (DLT) Industry

Mr Isola also spoke about the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Industry at the press conference.

He said: “These past four years have seen the growth of a new Industry in Gibraltar. A new product line which has seen lawyers, accountants, banks and many others working together with Government fulfil the potential of our ambitious and innovative approach to this space.”

Mr Isola added: “Our DLT legislative framework has been received with much international acclaim and has been recognised as the first such framework in the world. International businesses from all over have come to set up here and be regulated by our Financial Services Commission.

“The GSLP Liberals have worked with experts in the private sector and the regulator to deliver this practical and thorough approach to regulation of this fast moving sector. Its success has been in seeing firms from Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Eastern and Western Europe and the Middle East coming to Gibraltar to set up their businesses and be regulated by our new framework.

“We will now work on implementation of the FATF recommendations and stay ahead of our competitors in ensuring we remain compliant. We will also work in good time with our colleagues internationally in developing an appropriate regime for tokens,” argued Mr Isola.

Mr Isola added: “We have worked incredibly hard to introduce this business to Gibraltar safely and effectively. I believe we have managed this balance well. It will be interesting to see what the GSD propose as they have dedicated just two lines to this important subject in their manifesto.

GSLP-Liberal leader, Fabian Picardo said: “If Gibraltar is to succeed post Brexit, it is of paramount importance that all of our lines of business like are firing on all cylinders. We have demonstrated that we are ready and able to do this, and our record shows we don’t just do it, but do it very well”.

“Conversely for the GSD to dedicate just two lines to this important area shows that they can’t even ‘talk the talk’ in this developing industry, let alone ‘walk the walk’. Another deeply worrying demonstration that the GSD is not ready for the next four years, let alone the next thirty, as they pretend to pretend to be.”

Fabian Picardo concluded to the press: “If you see our presentations and you look at the details in the plans in our manifestos and come hard up against substance, depth, and understanding. You go to other press conferences and talk about ideas, reviews, plans to have plans. Here you get the detail of what Gibraltar will be doing after the 18th of October. You get the detail of what we have been doing and the detail that has delivered the success that we are.”