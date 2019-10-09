GSLP-Libs: GSD “Quietly Dump Key Caruana Policy”

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2019 .

The GSLP-Liberals say the GSD have made policy U-turns on constitutional development and the UN.

On Page 112 of their general election manifesto, the GSD say that they would seek further constitutional reform and that they will continue to represent Gibraltar and seek formal decolonisation and de-listing from the UN.

The manifesto specifically says:

“SOVEREIGNTY & SELF DETERMINATION

The future of Gibraltar can only be decided by its people. We support an enduring and permanent link to the British Crown while ensuring that we have the maximum self-government possible. For those reasons we will seek some additional constitutional reform.

THE UNITED NATIONS

We would continue to attend the United Nations to represent Gibraltar and seek our formal decolonization and de-listing from the UN list of non-self-governing territories in accordance with the wishes of the people of Gibraltar.”

A statement continued: “This represents a complete U-TURN from the policy that the GSD have traditionally adopted since 2006. It will be recalled that the policy of the party has always been that the 2006 constitution represents the maximum possible level of self-government and that it decolonised Gibraltar. This was repeated constantly as a mantra by Sir Peter Caruana when he was Chief Minister and by Daniel Feetham in his capacity as the leader of the GSD.

“This point has in fact been a constant source of disagreement between the GSLP/Liberals and the GSD for over a decade. It is therefore quite welcome but equally remarkable that the GSD have now chosen to dump the policy set by Sir Peter Caruana a fortnight before a general election.”

The leader of the GSLP Liberals, Fabian Picardo, said: “This is an incredible U-TURN on the most fundamental of all issues, our foreign policy and our approach to the defence of our nation’s interests at the United Nations in New York. We have been consistent on this issue, as is to be expected. The GSD have been wishy-washy for some time now on this fundamental and core subject. One day they are saying no more constitutional advancement is possible and the next they are saying there is more to do, as we have been saying repeatedly. Additionally, they have been saying that it is wrong to attend the Committee of 24 in New York in June, and now they are saying they might consider it. Frankly, I am surprised that the GSD is no longer consistent even on these key foreign policy issues. In particular after seeing how the GSD have changed on this fundamental issue, no one can now trust them on anything, let alone on the key Brexit issues we are facing.

“For our part, our position is clear, solid and unequivocal: we will continue attending meetings of the C24 and the 4th Committee at the United Nations to defend our inalienable right to political self-determination. The fact that Liberal Leader Joseph Garcia is there now, whilst we are in the middle of a General Election campaign, shows just how seriously we take our appearances before the United Nations. We are the only safe and consistent pair of hands in these challenging circumstances at the UN and in these equally challenging Brexit times.”