GSD Call For Full Investigation Of Spanish Proteccion Civil Incursion

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2019 .

The GSD say the entry of a Spanish Proteccion Civil vehicle into Gibraltar yesterday afternoon was inexplicable and needs a full investigation.

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “This can have been no accident. The vehicle manned by uniformed Spanish officers deliberately drove into Gibraltar through the normal land frontier checks. They then proceeded to drive around Gibraltar. The video evidence went viral on social media. It is unacceptable that this should have happened and we need a full investigation to establish how this happened and to ensure lessons are learned so this does not happen again. We call on Government to set a clear timetable for an investigation and publish the results of this.”