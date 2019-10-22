GSD Says Consultation Must Take Place Ahead Of Any Civil Service Reforms

22 October 2019

The GSD says that the “lack of consultation” of the civil service union GGCA over the “Major Reform Programme of the Public Service” announced today is “staggering.”

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “Training initiatives are welcome as is the desire to improve the public service and better deploy resources. All of that would be good. But presumably this “major reform programme” was not just drafted yesterday. That being the case and given that general elections were held last week why is it that the Union was not consulted on this package of possible reforms ahead of the election. They should have been told what was planned by a party contesting the election. Presumably the GSLP/Liberals were aware of these proposals then.

“For reforms to work it is important for there to be prior consultation with Unions. The GSD call on Government to ensure that constructive consultation takes place and that measures are not rammed through without proper discussion.”