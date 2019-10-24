GSD Says Community Calls For Reassurance That Everything Is Being Done To Mitigate Further Power Outages

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2019 .

The GSD says it notes the recent widespread power outage experienced by the community.

The party says that, in relation to this week’s outage and whilst it is appreciated that issues may arise from time to time in the testing of the new power station, outages of this extent “cause significant disruption to our community, our businesses and our homes.”

The party adds that this outage was one of several significant and widespread long outages, and previous instances have cited different reasons for the problem but it is “important for our community to be reassured that everything is being done at all levels to mitigate further extensive outages.”

Shadow Environment Minister Elliott Phillips MP said,

“Planning and the putting into place of contingencies to mitigate the extent of the widespread disruption must go hand in hand with the essential works that are required by the testing of the new power station. Our community was promised a resilient and 21st century response to historic power outages that have plagued our community for years. Our community is calling for reassurance that everything is being done to mitigate further outages particularly those which have widespread and significant effect on distribution and our community and its businesses.”