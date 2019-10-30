GSD Welcome Consultation On Abortion Referendum Question

30 October 2019

The GSD say they welcome that it will be consulted on the possible question to be put to people at the Abortion Referendum to be held in March 2020.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

It is however regrettable that in issuing its press release on its referendum intentions the Chief Minister should – once again – seek to make cheap, unfair and politically dishonest digs at the GSD. If the Chief Minister wishes to conduct a mature style of consultative politics with the new Leader of the Opposition he should not trip himself up at the first hurdle.

Keith Azopardi said: “It is important that the debate on this issue should be measured and honest especially as the issue raises high emotions. The GSD’s position on the law that was passed by Government majority is well-known. The policy we presented at the election was perfectly achievable. We regret the Chief Minister’s continued politically dishonest presentation of what the law he promoted in July 2019 does or needs to do. Having said that we accept that we are not in Government and we will constructively engage with Mr Picardo on the wording of the Motion. It is important that the question be neutral and fairly framed. It will be for the people of Gibraltar to now decide whether this law should be commenced.”

On the issue of the franchise we think there is a case for the right to vote to be lowered to 16 generally and not just for this referendum. That is an issue that is worth considering across the board. As an issue of electoral reform it would be important to consider that carefully and not rush into things. There should be public consultation on that question. That has been the long-standing position of the Party as far back as 2014.