GSD Congratulate Hoyle On Speaker Appointment

Written by YGTV Team on 05 November 2019 .

The GSD have said they welcome the appointment of Sir Lindsay Hoyle as the new Speaker of the House of Commons.

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “Sir Lindsay has been a good friend of Gibraltar over many years following in the footsteps of his father Doug Hoyle who was also a great friend of Gibraltar. The association of the Hoyle family with Gibraltar has been long and supportive and we wish him all the best in his new role as Speaker of the Commons. His appointment is a mark of his standing in the House of Commons which is no surprise to anyone who knows him and his family. We send him all our best wishes on his appointment on behalf of the Opposition.”