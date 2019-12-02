HMS Forth Arrives In Gibraltar

02 December 2019

HMS Forth arrived in HM Naval Base Gibraltar yesterday for a routine scheduled visit. This is HMS Forth’s second visit to Gibraltar, her previous visit taking place in July earlier this year.

The Portsmouth based ship is the first of the Royal Navy's next-generation of Offshore Patrol ships. Forth is the first of five new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) designed for counter-piracy, anti-smuggling, fishery protection, border patrol, counter terrorism and maritime defence duties and was first commissioned on 13 April 2018.