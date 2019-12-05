GSD Says “Concerns Continue” Regarding Gibraltar’s Inclusion In Post-Brexit Deals

The GSD says it was “absolutely right” to comment on the Chronicle’s article of 25th November regarding the UK Ambassador to Morocco’s questionable comments relating to the inclusion of Gibraltar in any commercial relations with that country.

The party says that the wider effect of his comments on Her Majesty’s Government’s attitude towards our inclusion in any post-Brexit deals “was legitimately raised and despite the Government’s statement, it remains a cause for concern.” The GSD stresses this is an important matter and it would have been remiss for the Opposition not to have raised it.

The GSD adds that Gibraltar may have been none the wiser with regards to the Chief Minister’s taking up of the issue with London if the remarks had not been commented on by the GSD and the Opposition now looks forward to learning what London’s response is.

Damon Bossino said: “The Government has said that Gibraltar’s position in future trade agreements is ‘protected’. Surely if the Ambassador’s statements are reflective of Her Majesty’s Government’s attitude our position is not protected and will be subject to overriding concerns with respect to relations with Spain.

“The government highlights the fact that the Opposition is not in full possession of the facts in their defence. The Opposition invites the Government to inform them what the facts are. Perhaps, if we had been kept properly informed of Brexit developments, we could have confidently dismissed the Ambassador’s remarks as being misplaced. To date we cannot do so. “