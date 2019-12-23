Technical Meetings In Madrid Next Month In Advance Of EU Exit

Written by YGTV Team on 23 December 2019 .

The United Kingdom and Gibraltar are preparing to leave the European Union on 31 January.

That departure will give effect to the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement which includes a Protocol about Gibraltar from which flow four Memoranda of Understanding.

A number of Committees involving the European Union, the United Kingdom, Gibraltar and Spain will come into being as a result of the MoUs and will run for the lifetime of the transition period, which is until 31 December 2020.

The preparatory work required for Gibraltar's departure from the EU under the Agreement will be the subject of technical level meetings of officials which will be held in Madrid on 14 and 15 January.