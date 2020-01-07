Chief Minister Sends Letter Of Congratulation To Prime Minister Sanchez

Written by YGTV Team on 07 January 2020 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has sent a letter of congratulation to Pedro Sanchez on being re-elected, after ‘a tortuous and fractious debate,’ as Prime Minister of Spain.

In his letter, Mr Picardo refers to the two men’s shared desire to look beyond ‘the eternal issue’ of sovereignty and he extends the hand of friendship on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.

He also offers his support for the promotion of ‘policies based on the principle of dialogue, understanding and co-operation between our respective people’.