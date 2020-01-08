Feetham Motion Calls For Disability Benefit Review

Written by YGTV Team on 08 January 2020 .

GSD MP Daniel Feetham intends to move a motion at the next meeting of Parliament which calls for a “wider review” of the law and administrative practice relating to disability benefit in Gibraltar.

The full text of the motion is:

"This House welcomes the introduction of the Disability Act in 2017 as a significant breakthrough in enhancing the rights of disabled people and is committed to continuing to break down barriers by constantly striving to secure equal opportunities and equal rights for all people with disabilities in Gibraltar.

Consonant with that aim this House:

(a) welcomes the assurances of the Minister with responsibility for Social Security in answer to parliamentary questions from the GSD Opposition that he is prepared to consider placing on a statutory footing the qualifying test for the award of disability benefit;



(b) considers that a wider review of the law and administrative practice relating to the grant of disability benefit should take place.



RESOLVES that that review should be conducted by a Working Group set up by the Minister with responsibility for Social Security with cross party participation, to report to this House with recommendations within the next six months."