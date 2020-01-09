GGCA Critical Of New Accounting System Delays

Written by YGTV Team on 09 January 2020 .

The GGCA says that the decision to pause the Government’s new financial accounting system will involve “a lot of duplication of work” for civil servants. The union has also criticised what it sees as the “lack of acknowledgement” given to civil servants.

A spokesperson said:

“The GGCA Executive Committee notes the comments made in Parliament by Minister Isola and reported in the press yesterday. We understand that the rollout of the new financial accounting system has been paused and that it would now be re-introduced on the 1st of April at the start of the new financial year. This will involve a lot of duplication of work for civil servants, who will have to revert to the old system to produce the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure. The lack of acknowledgement or credit given to civil servants for carrying out these increased duties is quite jarring, especially when the Government of Gibraltar constantly decries the civil service for its lack of efficiency.

“The delays and failures in the implementation of the new system is also interesting from an IT perspective. In contrast to Digital Services, the Information Technology and Logistics Department (“ITLD”) has, in the last year, rolled out a number of important services, such as the Register of Electors, the Automatic Exchange of Information System, Corporate Tax Payments System and the Gibraltar Ultimate Beneficial Ownership Register, with no delays or failures in implementation.”