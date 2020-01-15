Picardo: "It Is A Pity Mr Azopardi Has Chosen To Start The Year So Negatively And With Such Unnecessary Confrontation"

The Government says it notes that Mr Azopardi has issued “a further, deeply partisan statement in which, once again, he vehemently attacks the Chief Minister”.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “My New Year Message was forward-looking and utterly non-political. It pointed the way forward for Gibraltar and its people. In sharp contrast, Mr Azopardi’s Message was little more than a party- political attack on the GSLP and on me personally.

“Constructive disagreement is an important part of democracy, but angry ‘name calling’ gets us nowhere. It is a pity Mr Azopardi has chosen to start the year so negatively and with such unnecessary confrontation.

“My Government will continue to work hard on the best post-Brexit future for all us. We continue to offer the Opposition every opportunity to co-operate with us in this endeavour but in the role the electorate have chosen for them.

“However, Mr Azopardi merely sticks with his old negative policy of mud-slinging and insults. He needs to understand that we should be trying to raise, not lower, the tone of the post-election debate: we are adversaries and not enemies. The electorate are no fools and they have made it abundantly clear which approach they prefer.”