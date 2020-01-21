Parliament Passes EU Withdrawal Bill

Written by YGTV Team on 21 January 2020 .

The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill 2020 was passed unanimously by Parliament yesterday.

At midnight on Friday of next week, Gibraltar will leave the European Union together with the United Kingdom.

The Bill allows for what the Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia described as an “orderly departure” from the EU. He said that leaving without this agreement would constitute a “disruptive exit without the benefit of a transitional period,” an outcome that “would not have been in the best interests of Gibraltar.”

In presenting the Bill to Parliament, Dr Garcia said the inclusion of Gibraltar in the Withdrawal Agreement was a “considerable achievement.”

He said: “The difficult path towards this outcome and the intensity of the negotiations should not be underestimated. This positive outcome was the product of many months of negotiations, many hundreds of meetings and many thousands of hours of sheer hard work.”

The UK now intends to use the next 11 months to negotiate its future relationship with the EU.

Dr Garcia said that it was now a time to forge new relationships: “We must look also to our continued partnership with the United Kingdom; to developing closer links with different parts of the Commonwealth family; to trading relationships in new markets and with new countries; including, Mr Speaker, our neighbour to the south.”

He repeated the Chief Minister’s warning that “no deal would be better than a bad deal.”