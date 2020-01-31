Chief Minister Meets Head Of Podemos In Andalucía

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2020 .

The Chief Minister met with the head of Podemos in Andalucía, Teresa Rodriguez, at Number Six this morning. Also at the meeting was Ángela Aguilera, spokesperson for the Adelante Andalucía parliamentary coalition.

The meeting was particularly significant as it took place on the last day of Gibraltar’s membership of the EU. Mr Picardo said today would “forever live in history as a very sad day.”

He added that he hoped that contact with Podemos was only the beginning of a future process to ensure the rights of citizens in the region are protected.

Ms Rodriguez said that she aimed to give a sense of security and certainty to the more than 10,000 crossfrontier workers. She highlighted the high levels of unemployment in La Linea and said the city had been “abandoned” by successive administrations.

She said it was important to open up channels of communication with the central government in Madrid to protect concerned citizens in the Campo area.

In response to questions, Mr Picardo said that although the Rock faced Brexit with a feeling of sadness, it was important to recognize the value of securing access to the UK market, adding that it was the key to Gibraltar’s future prosperity.

Looking ahead to tonight’s ceremony at the border, Mr Picardo said Gibraltar would send a message of friendship to the EU by playing the bloc’s anthem the ‘Ode to Joy.’