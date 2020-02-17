Parliament Designates Lead Campaigns For Abortion Referendum

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2020 .

The Gibraltar Parliament has designated the two organisations which will participate in next month’s abortion referendum.

Gibraltar for Yes will represent those for the “Yes” outcome and the Gibraltar Pro Life Movement will represent those for the “No” outcome.

The referendum will take place on Thursday 19th March.

The question put to voters will be: Should the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019, that defines the circumstances which would allow abortion in Gibraltar, come into force?