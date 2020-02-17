Chief Minister Congratulates Wendy Morton

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2020 .

The Chief Minster, Fabian Picardo, has written to congratulate Wendy Morton on her appointment as Permanent Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development.

The Chief Minister emphasised the “excellent relationship” enjoyed between HM Government of Gibraltar and previous Minsters for Europe, and said he looks forward to continuing to work closely with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the future.