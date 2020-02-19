Government Expresses Condolences On The Death Of Fernando Morán

The Chief Minister has today expressed condolences on behalf of the Government, and on behalf of the People of Gibraltar, to the family of Fernando Morán, former Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, who has passed away today.

Snr Morán was known for being Foreign Minister at the time of the re-opening of the frontier and for having said "If Spain was handed Gibraltar on a plate against the wishes of its people it would be a bad deal for Spain." He also visited Gibraltar to appear on GBC for an interview and debate with Sir Joe Bossano, who was then Leader of the Opposition.