Azopardi Motion Calls For Tax Treaty With Spain To Be Replaced

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2020 .

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, plans to move a motion in Parliament calling for the replacement of the Tax Treaty with Spain because it is “intrusive and harmful” to Gibraltar’s interests.

This is the text of the motion:

"THIS HOUSE:

NOTES the International Agreement on Taxation and the Protection of Financial Interests entered into on the 4 March 2019 between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding Gibraltar (the "Tax Treaty") and signed by the Rt Hon David Lidington MP, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, on behalf of Gibraltar AND;

CONSIDERS that the Tax Treaty is intrusive and harmful to Gibraltar's interests AND;

RESOLVES that the Tax Treaty should be replaced at the earliest opportunity with a neutral and fair tax treaty based on the OECD model tax treaty."