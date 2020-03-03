TG “Roundly Condemns” Religious Leaders Gathering By Holocaust Memorial To Send Anti-Abortion Message

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2020 .

Together Gibraltar says it “firmly rejects” the statement made by some of Gibraltar’s religious leaders at the Holocaust memorial monument in Commonwealth Park.

The party says these leaders have done a “real disservice” to our community today, particularly to the “well loved tradition of religious freedom and tolerance that is a fundamental part of our national identity.”

A statement continued: “When these religious leaders choose to pose in front of the Holocaust memorial, they equate the act of terminating a pregnancy to the horrors of genocide and mass murder that was the Holocaust. By extension, they equate those who resort to this difficult and traumatic medical procedure to murderous Nazis. They make a clear reference to extremely unfortunate arguments expressed in the past by anti-choice campaigners.

“While it is to be expected to see religious groups supporting the legitimate yet -in our opinion- misguided arguments in favour of denying regulated and safe abortions locally, we reject the exploitation of the Holocaust and the undertones of this symbolic act. And we reject the demonisation of our women.

“In this, they do not show leadership, but perpetuate misunderstanding, misinformation and intolerance. They neither advocate love, nor forgiveness, nor healing but instead deepen the divisions in an already fractured community. They demonise women who have resorted to abortions for medical reasons, women who have been raped, women who suffer life-threatening diseases like cancer, and ultimately all those who have resorted to abortion for a plethora of perfectly valid and legitimate reasons. In the process, they also trivialise the memory of the Holocaust, something that shows extremely questionable judgement, particularly on the part of Rabbi Roni Hasid.

“It is becoming increasingly obvious that some of our religious leaders are significantly more reactionary than their congregations, and are obstructing our society’s progress in the field of civil rights. We urge them to reach out and listen to the community, and remind them that those of no faith expect to be granted the same freedoms and respect that they enjoy. We also urge them to enact displays of united leadership -though we suggest they refrain from distasteful parallels- regarding issues of racism, sexism, xenophobia, bullying, violent crime, child abuse, rape and all other forms of violence, on which no such unity has to date ever been expressed.

“Gibraltar deserves better, particularly those of faith who, on the most part, understand the boundaries of respect and dignity.”