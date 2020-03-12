Picardo And Johnson Meet In Downing Street

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2020 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo this morning met the Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street. He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General Michael Llamas, Financial Secretary Albert Mena and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

The Gibraltar delegation is in London for a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council between the UK and Gibraltar Governments which takes place tomorrow.

The Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a Gibraltar Rugby branded baby grow with the number 10 on the back. The Prime Minister was once again very forthright in his support for Gibraltar and its people.

There were also detailed discussions all day with officials at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Task Force Europe about Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union.