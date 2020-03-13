Gibraltar And UK Discuss COVID-19 In Joint Ministerial Council

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2020 .

The Joint Ministerial Council between the UK and Gibraltar Governments took place in London this morning.

The meeting was chaired by the new UK Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton and it included officials from a number of UK Government departments and from Task Force Europe. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Public Health England were among those represented.

The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas, Financial Secretary Albert Mena and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

The presence of DHSC and Public Health England assisted the discussion on COVID-19 and the specific needs of Gibraltar in view of the global pandemic.

There was also discussion on the on-going negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The JMC structure was originally devised for the purposes of exiting the European Union where it proved to be an invaluable formal point of contact between the UK and Gibraltar Governments. The Government says that it “worked so well” that it has now been agreed to extend its role going forward to facilitate political engagement and collaboration between the two Governments on EU and other matters.