Opposition Back COVID-19 Economic Package For Initial Three-Month Period

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2020 .

The Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and Shadow Finance Minister Roy Clinton met the Chief Minister and Financial Secretary to discuss the economic package of measures announced today. This follows meetings over the weekend between Government and CELAC.

Keith Azopardi said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for the Gibraltar and global economy. In dealing decisively with the public health emergency we need to ensure that we also deal with the economic repercussions so we minimise the risk of economic collapse. With that in mind we have held discussions with the Government on the measures to be taken and support these so that they see us through this immediate period of three months. In doing so we have indicated that our support is for this initial period and that we would want to review how things develop economically in coming weeks and months. We have agreed to continue our discussions with Government as we seek to work together on these complex public health and economic challenges in the national interest.”

Roy Clinton said: “I am satisfied with the financial information and projections that the Chief Minister and Financial Secretary have provided. The measures announced to support employees and businesses are calibrated with the input of CELAC and targeted to provide financial support where needed as quickly as possible. These measures are indeed extraordinary and unprecedented and we as a community need to ensure that we have the financial ability to withstand the coming storm for as long as it lasts; this we can only do by acting collectively and unselfishly.”