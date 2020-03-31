COVID Meetings - Platinum Command And BEAT Measures

The Chief Minister today held meetings with the Cabinet and with the Platinum Command at No 6 Convent Place by video conference.

Later on in the day Mr Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, together with the Financial Secretary, Albert Mena, met with the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Keith Azopardi, and the Opposition spokesperson on Public Finances, Roy Clinton, to discuss the draft regulations on the BEAT Covid 19 Measures.

Mr Picardo said: "Meetings continue with Cabinet colleagues, with the Governor and the CBF and with the Official Opposition as we work to get Gibraltar through these difficult times."