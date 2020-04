Chief Minister Congratulates New Labour Leader

Written by YGTV Team on 04 April 2020 .

Following the election of Sir Kier Starmer as leader of the Labour Party, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said, “I have today written to my old friend Sir Kier Starmer QC, who I have known since we were both young lawyers, to congratulate him on becoming leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition in the United Kingdom.

“I look forward to working with him on the cross party support for Gibraltar in the Westminster Parliament.”