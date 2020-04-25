Teachers’ Union “Alarmed” By Chief Secretary’s “More For Less” Remarks

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2020 .

The teachers’ union Gibraltar NASUWT says it is “alarmed” by the ‘off the cuff’ remarks from the Chief Secretary at the Covid-19 daily press conference in No.6 Convent Place on Wednesday 22nd April where he asserted that the civil service “will need to get used doing more for less, yes, for less” as Gibraltar prepares for the challenges of post-pandemic life. The union says these remarks “have caused serious concerns” amongst workers of all three unions.

A statement continued: “As civil servants, teachers are quite upset at Mr Grech’s blanket statement given that the teaching profession has stepped up to the plate and delivered at this time of crisis. When schools were closed by the Government in March, teachers voluntarily gave up their weekends and their statutory holiday leave during Easter to provide care and supervision at the four institutions earmarked by the Government for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. In addition, teachers have been working from home on the online platforms for the primary and secondary sectors to ensure that children have engaging activities during this break in the curriculum. Teachers have also been working tirelessly to ensure that final-year GCSE and A Level students receive final grades that are a true reflection of their ability and potential. Some teachers have taken on additional voluntary duties like manufacturing face shields for the GHA, raising their level of potential exposure for the greater good of society. These are some, but not all, of the things that the teaching profession has been doing during these difficult times. Many things that go beyond the role of a teacher, but which we understand need to be done for our community.

“Gibraltar NASUWT echoes the words of GGCA president Wendy Cumming and we fully support our colleagues in the civil service and public sector. The “more for less” comment hints at austerity and at salary cuts, which we will not support given the current six-figure salaries of those in top and middle management positions in the public sector which any proposed salary cut is unlikely to address significantly. We hope that the unfortunate phrase remains an empty threat, like that made about the ‘naughty people’. Regardless, it is no time to be issuing threats as many people have enough to contend with at this moment in time with the knowledge that we face a very serious danger in Covid-19. There are disciplinary and capability procedures for ‘naughty’ workers, who will not be fazed by Mr Grech’s threat on TV given their choice to break the rules anyway, so these comments serve as unnecessary extra stress and anxiety for those workers who play by the rules but fear being investigated or disciplined for legitimately isolating themselves, among other things, during the pandemic. Mr Grech’s timing and delivery could not have been worse.

“Gibraltar NASUWT will continue to monitor the situation and the unnecessary concern and anxiety by off the cuff remarks which have not been substantiated or clarified by the Chief Secretary, whose words have added to the anxiety which already exists and should be avoided. However, we were reassured by the Chief Minister’s words in yesterday’s press conference, in answer to a question probing about Mr Grech’s comment, where he explained that any change in working conditions would require negotiation between the unions and himself as Minister for Industrial Relations. A continuation of the positive spirit of unity and going above the call of duty which currently exists, should continue into the long term if Gibraltar is to recover its economic prosperity. This prosperity can best be achieved by investment rather than austerity and a fair distribution of wealth. Going forward, we hope that any future considerations on the working conditions of public servants will be discussed with the unions first before airing them in the media.”