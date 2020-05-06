GSD: No Road Closures Without “Proper Consultation”

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2020 .

The GSD has said that there should not be an implementation of proposed plans for Line Wall Road and Chatham Counterguard on 1 June until there is “proper consultation and sufficient groundwork conducted.”

A statement continued: “We are a small and densely populated community with complex traffic issues ultimately defined by our limited geography. We would all like to move away from the use of cars and a cleaner and greener Gibraltar but with many tens of thousands of registered vehicles this must be done with the fullest of consultation and in a sustainable way.

“Any plan to restrict normal vehicular traffic in Line Wall Road and Chatham Counterguard should only be implemented after sufficient consultation with affected parties, residents and the business sector to ensure its workings will be smooth. Additionally, modelling of actual and anticipated consequential traffic flows needs to be considered to ensure best traffic management. A system of permits for people who exceptionally have accessibility needs or residents would also need to be devised. All that means that it is far too hasty to put this scheme in place by 1 June 2020 as announced by Government. A period of planning and consultation should be carried out before any attempt at implementation to make sure everything is ready to make it work. Nor is it necessary to implement that scheme by 1 June given that the majority of Chatham Counterguard businesses are effectively closed and Line Wall Road is quiet. The lockdown gives the Government time to plan the implementation of the measures and consult widely without pressure of immediate congestion happening anytime soon. Any such scheme should also be considered a pilot project and be reviewed after a period to see if it works or not.

“Plans should also include an effective park and ride scheme which considers making it mandatory for foreign registered vehicles to park outside the town area so that it does not lead to congestion of Queensway which would become the main thoroughfare if Line Wall Road is subject to restrictions.

“The GSD would also welcome initiatives that will unclutter city walls and encourage walking and cycling. So in parallel to that work plans should be devised to ensure this can happen more effectively.

“Finally the GSD does not understand the proposed closure of Europort Avenue. This would simply exacerbate congestion in Queensway. Given the proposed Line Wall Road & Chatham Counterguard scheme any further extension of this should wait until we know how that scheme has worked. As such Europort Avenue should not be closed.”