Government “Not Pretending Opposition Agreed Anything Other Than Line Wall And Chatham Closure”

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2020 .

The Government says it notes the statement from the GSD Opposition in relation to the closures of certain roads in Gibraltar.

The Government says it has reached out to the Opposition to work together on the COVID matters.

A statement continued: “This has been positive and productive and may enable us to deliver a new style of politics for Gibraltar going forward more generally.

“The Government therefore regrets that there appears to have been a misunderstanding on the issue of the agreement in relation to road closures and trusts that the close working relationship developed will be able to continue.

“The statement from Minister Daryanani is unambiguous in stating the following:

“We have agreed the closure of Line Wall Road and Chatham Counterguard in principle with Mr Azopardi.”

“That is all that the Government has said Mr Azopardi has said he committed to. The Government has not wanted to be interpreted as suggesting the opposite.”