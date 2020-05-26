GSD: Spanish Foreign Minister Needs To Respect Our Rights

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2020 .

The GSD, reacting to comments by the Spanish Foreign Minister, has said that the future of Gibraltar “can only be decided by its people and discussed by its elected representatives.”

A statement from the party continued: “Towards the end of a wide-ranging interview on Cadena Ser Radio this morning the Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said that there were a number of forthcoming challenges for the Spanish Government including the bilateral negotiation between the UK and Spain of a new status for Gibraltar. She left unclear what the Spanish view of that new status would be.

“Her exact words were: ““tenemos grandes retos por delante hay que aprobar un fondo de recuperación en Europa, hay que negociar el Brexit y un nuevo estatus para Gibraltar entre España y el Reino Unido...””

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “We do not know if this has already been raised with London or with the Gibraltar Government or this is simply a statement of pure aspiration from the Spanish Foreign Minister. Clearly no-one will have learned the lessons of the past if there is an attempt at the bilateral negotiation of anything affecting Gibraltar or touching upon our status, sovereignty, jurisdiction or control. We would expect the Gibraltar Government to be alive to all this and to ensure that no process is undergone, under the guise of a BREXIT discussion, that allows any bilateral negotiation and still less agreement affecting our status. Our future can only be decided by us. We need to be careful that decades of defending our right to self-determination is not eroded in any BREXIT process.”